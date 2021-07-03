Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Forward Air worth $41,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,968,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 119,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James upgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Forward Air stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

