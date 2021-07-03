Geode Capital Management LLC Has $39.12 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Choice Hotels International worth $39,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 134.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 160.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.28. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.83 and a 52-week high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

