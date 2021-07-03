Geode Capital Management LLC Has $39.85 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 264,324 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Range Resources worth $39,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Range Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Range Resources stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.66. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

