Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,069 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $40,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGND stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

