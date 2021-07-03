Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,835 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Ultra Clean worth $38,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after acquiring an additional 840,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 643.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 186,132 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $9,073,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $5,725,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $4,186,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,107. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

