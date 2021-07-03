Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 96,136 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,136 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of The ODP worth $38,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The ODP by 37.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in The ODP by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The ODP by 86,320.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The ODP alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The ODP news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,635. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.