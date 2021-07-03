Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,989 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Livent worth $40,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.55 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

