Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTPAU. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,072,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $10,010,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $10,030,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $6,018,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $4,814,000.

NASDAQ:GTPAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

