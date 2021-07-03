Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBSAU. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $985,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,448,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $161,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,069,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,478,000.

Get TB SA Acquisition alerts:

TBSAU opened at $9.94 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.