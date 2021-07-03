Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

Shares of WALDU opened at $10.23 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.