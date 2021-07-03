Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,264,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000.

STPC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97. Star Peak Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

