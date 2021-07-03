Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRONU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Shares of FRONU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

