Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $502,000.

European Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

