Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $12,207,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,993,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $497,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $177,000.

Shares of FSRXU opened at $10.00 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

