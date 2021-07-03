Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYACU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $182,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

NASDAQ HYACU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.