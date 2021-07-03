Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 74,250 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,250 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,704,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $8,790,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,171,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II alerts:

Shares of DGNS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.