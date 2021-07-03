Giant (GIC) Reaches Market Cap of $19,882.65

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $19,882.65 and approximately $5.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00024068 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007537 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 138.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001443 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001598 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

