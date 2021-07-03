Gifto (GTO) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $25.41 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gifto has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.61 or 0.00757145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00080830 BTC.

About Gifto

GTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

