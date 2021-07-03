Glitch Tops One Day Trading Volume of $966,718.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $26.43 million and approximately $966,718.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00137034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00168767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,437.53 or 0.99946745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 72,223,260 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

