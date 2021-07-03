Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $396.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.36.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 4.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

