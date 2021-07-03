Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.96% of Global Medical REIT worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 257,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.61 million, a PE ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

