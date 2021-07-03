Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 508,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.11. The stock had a trading volume of 138,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,954. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.86. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.43 and a beta of 1.22. Globant has a 1-year low of $148.74 and a 1-year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Globant by 41.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,604,000 after purchasing an additional 93,715 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 45.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

