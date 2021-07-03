GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,367 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.66% of GlycoMimetics worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 207,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 835,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $3,382,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLYC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.16. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

