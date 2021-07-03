GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.31. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on GMS. Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 224,489 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,473. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.97. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

