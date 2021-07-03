GoByte (GBX) 1-Day Volume Hits $42.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. GoByte has a market capitalization of $461,510.18 and approximately $42.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000075 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.