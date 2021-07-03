Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on GNOG. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 942,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,754. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

