GoldFund (GFUN) Market Capitalization Reaches $159,810.67

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 66.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $159,810.67 and $21.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

