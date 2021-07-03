Golem (GLM) Market Cap Hits $389.54 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 38.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Golem has a market cap of $389.54 million and $20.93 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 66.8% against the dollar. One Golem coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00052606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.79 or 0.00734154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.65 or 0.07551221 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

