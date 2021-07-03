Golos Blockchain (GLS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $25.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $557,097.70 and approximately $25.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Golos Blockchain

Golos Blockchain (GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 262,554,236 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

