Graviocoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $1,933.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00403827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

