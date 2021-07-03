Graviocoin Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $528.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.09 or 0.00399751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.