Gravity 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a total market cap of $143,226.56 and $2.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00138732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00169569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,395.65 or 0.99945712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.