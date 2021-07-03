Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 859.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,785 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.16% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 38.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 56.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 143,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3,755.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 212,178 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

