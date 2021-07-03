Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDOT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,728 shares of company stock valued at $686,073. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,721.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

