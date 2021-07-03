Grid+ Trading Up 31.4% This Week (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $52,370.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052685 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003198 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017828 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00737739 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.11 or 0.07563920 BTC.
About Grid+
According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “
Buying and Selling Grid+
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
