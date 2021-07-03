Grimm Achieves Market Capitalization of $107,323.12 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Grimm has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $107,323.12 and $430.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grimm Profile

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Grimm Coin Trading

