Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.34 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Grin has a total market cap of $19.34 million and $2.92 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,773.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,223.95 or 0.06395532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.05 or 0.01452410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00400757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00164291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.98 or 0.00629742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00418046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.04 or 0.00330818 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 77,453,820 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

