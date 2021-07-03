Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $159.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

