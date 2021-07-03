Grumpy Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,791.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00744526 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 370.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.