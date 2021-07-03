Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 20,783 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after buying an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,727,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.27. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

