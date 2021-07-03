Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 30,098 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Halliburton stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

