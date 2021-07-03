Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL opened at $374.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.58 and a fifty-two week high of $374.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

