Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,191 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $472.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $473.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

