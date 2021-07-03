Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,284 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DPZ opened at $474.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $475.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.