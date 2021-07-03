Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

