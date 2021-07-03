Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,200,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

