Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 513.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

