Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Timken worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of TKR opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.34. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

