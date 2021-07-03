Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

