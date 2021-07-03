Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 359.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 107.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 69.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after buying an additional 168,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 210.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

